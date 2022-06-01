Chance The Rapper “A Bar About A Bar,” M.I.A. “The One” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute there it seemed like Chance The Rapper was going to be a Hip-Hop mainstay and rack up all kinds of platinum plaques and accolades for the foreseeable future. Then he won some Grammies and fell back from the spotlight.

But the Chicagoan is still doing his music thing and recently dropped a new visual for “A Bat About A Bar” in which he showcases what a night at a bar can consist of such as a black cowboy, long lines, and a bathroom that’s out of order. Real random but entertaining.

M.I.A. meanwhile makes her return as well and in her clip to “The One” takes to the lake to become one with nature and possibly get ready for the next Avatar film, The Way of Water.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Z-Ro, The Homies, and more.

CHANCE THE RAPPER – “A BAR ABOUT A BAR”

M.I.A. – “THE ONE”

Z-RO – “WHERE MY NI**AS AT”

THE HOMIES – “SHAKE”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “BACK 2 THE BA$ICS”

IZZYDRAKE & PERKIOO – “ATTACK OF THE CLONES”

QUANDO RONDO – “WAR BABY”

DEEBABY – “PUT MO IN”

