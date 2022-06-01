Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Signs With Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has reportedly signed on as the first pro athlete at Kanye West’s Donda Sports. The multi-hyphenate stars venture into sports management certainly has a legitimate client on its roster, but there are no guarantees in this game.

According to TMZ Sports, Brown is the first pro athlete to ink a contract with Ye’s sports agency. Reportedly, things got real when the “All Of The Lights” rapper attended a Warriors vs. Celtics game back in March.

Ye inking a star on the rise like Brown is a no-brainer.

Per TMZ:

So, why 25-year-old Brown?? We’re told Donda eyed the Eastern Conference champ because of his intelligence, social activism and charitable work … as well as his success on the court. On top of that, the deal was especially important to Ye because Jaylen is a God-fearing man … and his mother emphasized the importance of education at a young age, just like Donda. We’re told Ye thinks Brown is underappreciated … and wants to bring him to “superhero” status during his career and long after his playing days.

As for Brown, though, rolling with Ye isn’t exactly a can’t lose. Despite some synergy, sports marketing is not the same as the music business or the fashion business. While Roc Nation Sports has become the gold standard when it comes to a rapper pushing the buttons in sports marketing, a pioneer like Master P and more recently Lil Wayne didn’t necessarily have the same type of breakout success.

But Brown is a top-tier talent and is used to unorthodox moves. He famously entered the NBA without representation before getting respected agent Jason Glushon to handle his contract extension.

At the moment, Brown is also a sneaker free agent after the end of his endorsement contract with adidas. The speculation is he will land back at adidas and sport some Yeezy basketball sneakers, but absolutely nothing is confirmed in that regard. He also has his own sportswear brand called 7uice. So it’s a safe bet he had a long list of suitors, and Donda Sport surely blessed him with a massive bag.

Brown and the Boston Celtics will be facing off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

