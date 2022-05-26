Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown: Our Marriage Is A B+ Thanks To Therapy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The last time we saw Bobby Brown on reality TV, he was alongside the late great Whitney Houston. That was 17 years ago and so much has changed in the pop icon’s life, which will be chronicled in a two-part Biography: Bobby Brown (premiering May 30 and May 31 at 8/7c) and the mini-series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (premiering Tuesday, May 31 at 10/9c). Bobby Brown is different these days. He’s sober. He’s a family man and he’s letting the world in on things he’s never before spoken about. Bobby covers the digital cover of Cassius Life and opens up about dealing with the grief he’s experienced over his storied career between the loss of Whitney Houston, his two children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr; keeping positive influences around him, and how his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown helped save his life.

While Bobby admitted he hasn’t watched the A+E biography or mini-series yet, it has been a therapeutic experience. “It’s been therapeutic to go through [my life], remember it, and process it to where I can live the rest of my life in a clean, healthy manner. It is what it is. I’m glad I got it out. People can see the documentary and judge it for themselves. But I ain’t got to worry about people asking me questions anymore. It’s all right there,” he told veteran journalist Kierna Mayo.

The show will let us in on the dynamics of the Brown family, particularly his marriage to Alicia, who also participated in the sit-down interview. Both Alicia and Bobby grade their marriage as a B+, through therapy and “stickability.” “We’ve worked hard for that B+,” Alicia proudly states.

“I’ve made up a new word. Stickability. No matter what, we get each other. We get it. I get her. All of her antics and bull, and all of mine. No matter what, we still get each other,” he said.

Bobby has suffered a great deal of loss, yet remains optimistic. “God’s not gonna put more on your shoulders than you‘re able to deal with.” He added, “It does feel unfair. But with prayer, and knowing that my God, he does things beyond what I can comprehend. He—she—wouldn’t just subject me to inner pain. I’m always gonna have that inner peace because of prayer. And that’s all I can depend on. That and my loved ones; my wife, my kids, my friends. And I just roll with it. You know? God is going to take care.”

As for staying sober, Bobby surrounds himself with people who understand addiction is a disease. “I try to keep myself surrounded by those that understand my disease, that understand what my intentions are on an everyday basis. And my intentions are fully to stay sober. I keep people around me that know that. Just like with New Edition, they know my past, and they know what I’m looking forward to being in the future. That’s who I try to keep around me. My wife, my publicist, people who know me.”

Read the full interview, here.

Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown: Our Marriage Is A B+ Thanks To Therapy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com