WATCH: Chris Hemsworth Stars In Netflix’s Upcoming Psychological Thriller ‘Spiderhead’ (TRAILER)

Yesterday (May 17), Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming film ‘Spiderhead‘ and it looks amazing.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.

You can watch the trailer below.

The Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick) directed and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) written film is a genre-bending and darkly funny psychological thriller based on the New Yorker short story by George Saunders. Reese and Wernick also serve as producers on the film alongside Eric Newman, Chris Hemsworth, Agnes Chu, Geneva Wasserman, Tommy Harper and Jeremy Steckler.

‘Spiderhead’ stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Miles Teller (War Dogs), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), Mark Paguio (The Unusual Suspects) and Tess Haubrich (Bad Mothers).

The film is set to release on Netflix on June 17.

Did you like the trailer? Will you be tuning in when the movie drops next month? Let us know in the comments and be sure to stay engaged with the film’s socials at @NetflixFilm @Netflix @NetflixGeeked

