After 12 months of incidents and controversy DaBaby is finally getting some good news. He will not have to face charges for shooting an intruder at his home.

As per Page Six the “Suge” rapper won’t be in hot water for using a firearm on an individual who unlawfully trespassed at his North Carolina estate. On Thursday, May 5 the Troutman Police Department released a statement confirming that the case is “complete and close”. “Investigators have consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time,” the release reads.

Local authorities say “Officers arrived on scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment. Due to the ongoing and continuing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.”

This shooting is just one of several incidents that have involved the MC born Jonathan Kirk. Last month he was seen fighting his artist at a concert. Previously his issues with former flame DaniLeigh went public when he shared video of them having domestic issues. His brother eventually took up for his sister and he allegedly caught the beats at a bowling alley at the hands of DaBaby and his entourage.

Photo: Kevin Rawls

DaBaby Will Not Face Criminal Charges For Shooting Home Intruder was originally published on hiphopwired.com