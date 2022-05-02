‘Fast 10’ Director Justin Lin Reportedly Quit Because Vin Diesel Was “So Difficult” To Work With

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

So much for being a family. Last week Fast 10 lost its director after Justin Lin abruptly left the project. Now we possibly know why.

The New York Daily News reports that Lin decided to leave the movie because Vin Diesel “is so difficult,” a source with knowledge of the matter revealed to the newspaper.

FIlming for the 10th film in the billion-dollar movie franchise had already begun before Lin decided enough was enough and stepped away from the movie without giving a reason or having someone ready to replace him. A veteran producer sharing insight on the matter said, “I’ve never seen anything like it. Lin’s giving up $10 or $20 million.”

Well, it could be because Diesel has let the franchise’s success get to his head. “Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape,” a source told the Daily News. When asked to comment on the recent news, a spokesperson for Lin did not have a comment to share.

If this is the case, it brings Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s exit from the Fast & Furious films back into the spotlight. Johnson stopped being in the Fast & Furious movies five years ago. “Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” the actor and former WWE superstar said at the time.

“The ones that don’t are too chickens— to do anything about it anyway. Candya–es,” he added.

The Rock would take his smackdown laying skills and star in a Hobbs & Shaw spinoff starring alongside Jason Statham that not only rubbed Diesel the wrong way but Tyrese Gibson too.

The Rock’s beef with Diesel became highly publicized after Diesel hopped on Instagram, begging Johnson to return for the Fast 10 calling him his “little brother,” leading to Johnson laying a verbal smackdown on Diesel, calling him “manipulative.”

According to Variety, the search for a new director could cost Universal $600,000 to $1 million per day. Add to that to star heavy cast that features returning cast members Cryrese, oops, we mean Tyrese, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Statham, and newcomers Brie Larson and Jason Momoa who will be playing a villain in the forthcoming film.

It sounds like Fast 10 is already hitting speed bumps.

Photo: Paul Archuleta / Getty

‘Fast 10’ Director Justin Lin Reportedly Quit Because Vin Diesel Was “So Difficult” To Work With was originally published on cassiuslife.com