The next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on the way and Garcelle Beauvais did not come to play when it comes to serving LEWKS ahead of the season premiere.
Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old TV personality and actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from her promo shoot for the upcoming season of the popular reality show and she looks absolutely stunning!
Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this dazzling look on the star as many of Garcelle’s 1.1 million IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Absolutely stunning look! Shine bright like a diamond!” one fan wrote while alluding to Rihanna’s popular song lyric. Another fan commented and wrote, “You are so beautiful, can’t wait to see you this season ” while another simply left, “Wowzer ” underneath the flawless pic.
Beauties, what do you think of Garcelle’s gorgeous look?
Garcelle Beauvais Schools Her ‘RHOBH’ Costar Who Claims She Doesn’t See Color
Garcelle Beauvais Shines In Sparkly Gown For ‘RHOBH’ Promo Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com