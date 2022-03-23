Nas “Wave Gods” Video ft. A$AP Rocky, DJ Premier & Hit-Boy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nas’ latest album, Magic, dropped late last year, but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped promoting the project. The Queensbridge rapper and mogul just release the visual for “Wave Gods” and it features A$AP Rocky, DJ Premier and Hit-Boy.

The track has Nas touting him and Hit-Boy are the new Gang Starr, and the endearing way its delivered, and DJ Premier on the cuts, means its said with all respect for the Hip-Hop legends.

The video includes plenty of NYC imagery, from Queens to Harlem, and the subway, and was directed by A$AP Rocky and Hidji of AWGE along with Spike Jordan. And per 2022 Hip-Hop protocol, Nas also dropped new “Wave Gods” merch on shop.massappeal.com to coincide with the release.

Nas had a busy 2021 considering that he also dropped King’s Disease II, which is up for Best Rap Album at the Grammy’s, in August while the aforementioned Magic was released Christmas Eve. Both projects were produced by Hit-Boy and critically acclaimed.

