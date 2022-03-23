Lamonte McIntyre Is Helping To Free Others Wrongfully Convicted

After spending 23 years behind bars for a double homicide murder he did not commit, Lamonte McIntyre’s heart remains open and hopeful. Now, the formerly incarcerated Kansas City native is working hard to free other wrongfully convicted prisoners through his nonprofit organization the Miracle of Innocence.
McIntyre was exonerated and released in October 2017 after serving 8,583 days in jail for the murders of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn. He was just 17-years-old when he was officially convicted. While he was excited to be free and reunited with his family, the social justice advocate knew he had to do something to help fix glaring disparities within the justice system’s inherently unjust code of practice.
“I’m not angry,” McIntyre told CNN affiliate KMBC during an interview in 2019. “I’m frustrated because I don’t like to see this kind of injustice happen to nobody. We want to help innocent people come home, but we also want to make sure they’re on solid ground once they get here,” he said.
The Miracle of Innocence provides wrongfully convicted individuals with legal aid and crucial social services upon their re-entry into society. “It’s more than just clothes and shoes,” McIntyre added. “I’m talking about counseling, license, car, job skills, learning how to fill out a resume. Most of these things he didn’t have access to when he was in prison.”
McIntyre played a vital role in helping to pass Kansas’ first compensation law for wrongfully convicted prisoners. Enacted in 2018, the law allows victims to seek monetary damages for their wrongful convictions. The freedom fighter’s case also pushed the Kansas City Police Department to create a Conviction Integrity Unit, which reviews past convictions for evidence of actual innocence. Now, McIntyre is the proud owner of several businesses including The Top Barbershop KC, Olympus Property Management LLC, and McIntyre’s Property Group.
However, the fight for justice continues for the 45-year-old. Back in 2018, McIntyre and his mother Rose filed a lawsuit against the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City citing their responsibility for the actions of police detective Roger Golubski, who was one of the key officials involved in his prosecution. McIntyre’s mother claimed that detective Golubski coerced her into having sex then framed McIntyre for the homicide that stripped him away from his family in 1994. Rosie is seeking $30 million in damages while her son is requesting $93 million. They also allege that Golubski abused black women for years during his time with the department from 1975 through 2010, AP News reported. 73 women are listed in the pretrial order.
McIntyre, who now lives in Arizona, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. His lawyers claimed that he was “exposed to stark and horrific conditions” while in prison.
“As a result of depression and anxiety, Lamonte has problems sleeping,” court filings revealed, according to KCUR. “He experiences nightmares. During the day, he is also hypervigilant and anxious.” His mother also has been diagnosed with PTSD and has sought psychological treatment for 17 years, the lawsuit stated.
McIntyre and his mother’s civil case has now been set for Nov. 7, 2022.
Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared
Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared
1. Devonia Inman, wrongly convicted for murder and robbery
1 of 19
BIG NEWS: After 23 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Devonia Inman walked out of prison today in Augusta, GA. Here he is with his parents, Dinah and David Ray. Story to come @theintercept. pic.twitter.com/mATpYRXkls— Liliana Segura (@LilianaSegura) December 20, 2021
2. Kevin Strickland, exonerated after wrongful conviction for murderSource:GoFundMe/Tricia Rojo Bushnell 2 of 19
3. Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil IslamSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Juwan Deering
4 of 19
Juwan Deering is hugging his daughter after serving 15 years in prison. Hear from him at noon. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/BgnpPbJxYo— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarrySReports) September 30, 2021
5. Herbert Alford
5 of 19
A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2021
6. Walter Forbes
6 of 19
“I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU— The Innocence Project (@innocence) December 14, 2020
7. Termaine Joseph Hicks
7 of 19
An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) December 18, 2020
8. Clifford Williams, Nathan Myers
8 of 19
After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj— Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) April 5, 2019
9. Calvin BrightSource:WUSA9 9 of 19
10. Kevin Baker, Sean Washington
10 of 19
Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi— Courier-Post (@cpsj) February 4, 2020
11. Theophalis Wilson
11 of 19
Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 22, 2020
12. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart
12 of 19
And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB— Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) November 25, 2019
13. Deandre Charles
13 of 19
@KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF— Natalia Zea (@nataliazea4) December 9, 2015
14. Exonerated Five - Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise
14 of 19
Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2019
15. Anthony Ray Hinton
15 of 19
Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine.— City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) October 4, 2019
Occupation: Works in community education with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/EwiaJueimb
16. Lamar Johnson
16 of 19
Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO— John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 19, 2017
17. Wilbert Jones
17 of 19
Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 15, 2017
18. Xavier DavisSource:Courtesy of Xavier Davis 18 of 19
19. Huwe Burton
19 of 19
2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y— Exoneration Registry (@exonerationlist) February 4, 2019
