Yung Miami is certainly ready for spring! The Floridian rapper took to Instagram earlier today to show off her toned figure in a spring-like outfit that’s given us fashion envy and made us eager for the warm months ahead!

Taking to the social platform, the “Act Up” emcee posed in a pair of hot pink mini shorts with a white tank top that featured a sweetheart-like neckline. She paired the look with clear heels and carried a white purse to set add to the colorful look. She accessorized the ensemble with a blinged-out chain necklace, stud earrings and wore her dark locs in big, voluptuous curls that framed the sides of her face.

“Baddest b****$ on your news feed!” she captioned the fly photo set. Check it out below.

“Yeaa ,” one of the rapper’s 5.2 million Instagram followers commented on the fashionable fit while another wrote, “Man you everything ,” while another commented, “SUPERSTAR. .”

Yung Miami has certainly been making her love for fashion known lately as she recently posed for the ‘Gram a pink knit Chanel dress that she partnered with a matching pink purse and clear sandals. She accessorized this look with a diamond-face watch, a diamond necklace, and added Chanel logo earrings to make the look pop.

Check it out below.

Safe to say that all of Miami’s looks are wins!

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

