Reach: Ford - Stories of Strength 2020_October 2020
Uplifting News
HomeUplifting News

NBA Player Bismack Biyombo Pledges To Donate Salary To Build Hospital In Central Africa

"I want to be able to give them better conditions so that they can somewhat have hope that their loved ones will be able to live and see another day,” said Biyombo.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

NBA player Bismack Biyombo is expanding his efforts to advance healthcare in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Phoenix Suns center—who hails from the country—has pledged to donate his entire 2022 NBA salary to build a hospital there, CBS Sports reported.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has endured a multitude of setbacks that impact access to healthcare treatment. According to The Borgen Project, there are only 0.28 physicians and 1.19 nurses and midwives for every 10,000 people. The remote locations of villages in the country’s rural regions have also contributed to limited access. Aware of the state of healthcare in his home country, Biyombo—who inked a $1.3 million deal with the Suns and returned to the court in January after taking time off—was determined to cultivate a solution.

In honor of his late father Francis—who passed away last year—he wanted to develop a medical facility that would significantly impact people’s lives. Biyombo is building the hospital through his philanthropic imprint, the Bismack Biyombo Foundation.

This isn’t the first social good project Biyombo has led. Amid the pandemic, he shipped $1 million worth of medical supplies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He says he’s using this season to pay homage to his father by honoring his passion for serving others.

“What I told my agent was my salary for this year would be going to the construction of a hospital back home to give hope to the hopeless at home and those individuals who cannot take their family members out,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I want to be able to give them better conditions so that they can somewhat have hope that their loved ones will be able to live and see another day. I wanted to give them something that will continue to serve people under his name.”

SEE ALSO:

NBA Player Dwight Howard Teams Up With Xbox To Launch Gaming Lab For Youth

LeBron James Family Foundation Teams Up With Old El Paso To Support Underserved Families

NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

15 photos Launch gallery

Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

Continue reading Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

[caption id="attachment_4082716" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Harry How / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 26, 2022 Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash in California. But even in death, the basketball legend is fondly remembered by his Black Mamba nickname that likened the combination of his unique skills and killer instinct on the court to the deadly venomous African snake of the same name. It was a nickname that was legitimately earned from Kobe ruling the hardwood for two decades leading one of the NBA's flagship franchises to basketball glory. To be sure, "Black mambas are fast, nervous, lethally venomous, and when threatened, highly aggressive," according to National Geographic. https://twitter.com/Mamba_Insider/status/1353927503082119170?s=20 The same was said for Bryant, metaphorically, of course, as his play on the court was always exemplified by the aforementioned qualities that made him a legend in life and now, two years after he, his daughter and seven others perished in a helicopter crash in southern California on Jan. 26, 2020. He was just 41 years old. The helicopter's passengers were flying to a basketball game in which he was coaching his daughter, Gigi, at his eponymous sports complex, Mamba Academy. Out of respect for Bryant and his family, the Mamba Sports Academy in May retired its "Mamba" name, since there can only be one Black Mamba. https://twitter.com/Mamba_Insider/status/1353792685786755072?s=20 But Bryant's "Mamba mentality" lives on, thanks in no small part to the history the suburban Philadelphia native made by exceeding expectations after going straight from high school to the NBA, excelling for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016 and leading his teams to five NBA championships. Bryant was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an Oscar winner. Let's be clear: Kobe Bryant is not only sports history but he is also American history and world history. https://twitter.com/NewCuIture/status/1353930729906954240?s=20 Despite not going to college, Bryant proved to be an extremely erudite professional basketball player, regularly interlacing his words with flawless Italian that he learned as a youth while living in Italy, where his father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant played professional basketball. It's where he developed both his love for the game and his worldly outlook that helped expedite his basketball greatness and dominance on the court -- his Mamba Mentality. It was because of that mentality that he may not have always been the most liked person on the court -- after all, does anybody really like Black Mambas, among the top deadliest snakes in the world? -- but he was always among the most respected, a truth reflected by the outpouring of support and grief shown by his NBA colleagues in the aftermath of his untimely death last year. https://twitter.com/TheHoopTracker/status/1353931427788845056?s=20 The grief persists, underscoring what a loss Kobe was not only to the basketball community but also to society at large, as he was on the precipice of showing how much more he was than just a professional athlete. The world may have been robbed of the chance to see what Kobe was going to do next, but the knowledge he dropped during more than 20 years of public life is timeless. https://twitter.com/Jammer2233/status/1353839943827779584?s=20 Check out these powerful quotes from Kobe Bryant that prove he is and will always be thee Black Mamba.

NBA Player Bismack Biyombo Pledges To Donate Salary To Build Hospital In Central Africa  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending
Photos
Close