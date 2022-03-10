Cordae Talks ‘Hi Level’ Record Label & His Top 5 Freestyle Rappers

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Incognito and the gang bring us another dope exclusive interview for Posted On The Corner, this time featuring rising rap sensation Cordae.

Joined by Radio God Stu and the lovely DJ Misses, the POTC crew headed backstage in Atlanta with the From A Bird’s Eye View emcee shortly before Valentine’s Day to chop it up briefly about everything he’s got going on at the moment. The conversation ended up going into a variety of lighthearted directions, from Cordae listing his favorite freestyle rappers of all time to giving the freshman coming up like he was not too long ago some sound advice on how to navigate the game.

Listen to the full interview with Cordae on Posted On The Corner below:

