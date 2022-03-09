‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken For Bank Robber in Atlanta

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a robber while trying to withdraw money from his bank.

According to @tmz_tv, the incident happened back in January at a local Bank of America in Atlanta. The news site reports that Coogler walked into the bank wearing sunglasses, a hat, and a mask and asked the cashier to “discreetly” withdraw $12,000 from his account. He reportedly passed the cashier a note which read: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 CASH from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

That spooked the teller and cops were called for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they detained 2 people waiting outside for Ryan in an SUV and then went in and brought him out in handcuffs. Following an investigation, cops eventually realized it was a big mistake and everyone was released, with Ryan reportedly asking for the badge numbers of all involved.

Addressing the situation to @metro.co.uk, he said:

“This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

