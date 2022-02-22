In tragic news, Miss Alabama, Zoe Sozo Bethel has died just days after she suffered head injuries from a “tragic accident” when she “fell out of a third-floor window,” according to PEOPLE.PEOPLE also reports that initial reports of Miami Police Department officers stated that they “responded to a call of a possible suicide attempt,” but the police now say that the 27-year-old’s death was accidental and due to blunt force trauma. Bethel’s family members broke the news on her Instagram account this past Sunday, telling followers that “On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries.”

The family then added that she “touched the hearts of many people” and was involved in several organizations. In addition to being crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, the family explained that “she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas,” her family also shared as they asked for “effectual and fervent prayers” and privacy during this difficult time.

Bethel’s passing is also being mourned by the Mrs. Alabama America and Miss Alabama for America Pageants, who wrote a Facebook statment about the tragic incident. “On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen,” they said. “ It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel. She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman. Rest in grace and love, sweet one.”

Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel Dies At Age 27 Due To A ‘Tragic Accident’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

