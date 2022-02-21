11-Year-Old ‘Race To Kindness’ Founder Named TIME’s Kid Of The Year

An 11-year-old Texas native’s mission to spread kindness in his local community has evolved into a national movement. TIME recently announced Orion Jean—founder of Race to Kindness—is the publication’s 2021 Kid of the Year.
From hunger to housing insecurity, the global health crisis exacerbated a multitude of longstanding issues. It was in the midst of the pandemic when Jean made the decision to dedicate his time to helping vulnerable communities. After winning the National Kindness Speech Contest in 2020, he used his prize money to fund Race to Kindness; a project in which he organizes an array of social good efforts.
Through Race to Kindness, the sixth-grader collected over 500,000 books to distribute to youth throughout the country in an effort to address the literacy gap and book deserts. He also hosted a food drive and provided over 100,000 meals for families facing food insecurity in the Dallas-Fort Worth community.
In an interview with Angelina Jolie, the youngster shared his purpose is rooted in uplifting people through generosity and hopes his efforts can serve as inspiration for others. “We can’t force others to be kind, but we can be kind ourselves and hope to inspire other people,” he shared. “So many people have great ideas but never act on them. I want others to know that they can start today. If there’s an issue or problem you want to solve, all it takes is just knowing deep down that it’s something you care about. I hope that by spreading kindness, I can inspire people to change their ways and be more kind in the future.”
Amongst some of the other Kid of the Year nominees were 13-year-old Brooklyn-bred DJ Samirah Horton—known as DJ Annie Red—who uses music to spread awareness about bullying and activist Mina Fedor who is taking a stand against anti-Asian racism.
SEE ALSO:
Spelman Alumna Provides Dental Care For Underserved Youth In Mississippi
Augusta Fifth-Graders Give Back To Local Shelter For The Holidays
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
11-Year-Old ‘Race To Kindness’ Founder Named TIME’s Kid Of The Year was originally published on newsone.com