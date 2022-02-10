Exclusive Interview: Activist Chaka Zulu Discusses #Give2Goma Campaign Supported By Celebs Tiffany Haddish, Kehlani & More

Millennial activist, Pan Africanist and social media influencer Chaka Zulu (@chakabars) sat down to discuss his latest initiative and campaign #Give2Goma under his charity driven organization iHeartAfrica, which has organized to provide crucial aid for the people of Goma. The cause has already received support from celebrities like Lenny Kravitz, Bella Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Kehlani and Cara Delavigne.

Chaka hopes to raise awareness about what is currently taking place in Africa and how many children have subsequently been displaced since the recent volcanic eruption in Goma. On May 22nd 2021, after nearly 20 years of silence, Mount Nyiragongo erupted, destroying homes in DR Congo’s eastern city of Goma. Goma is a city of 700,000 people set just south of the volcano. There are currently over 25,000 displaced individuals in multiple camps with no running water, sanitation, electricity and barely any food.

Since the tragic event and devastating conditions May’s disaster has left behind, there has barely been any support for the livelihoods crushed. The people at iHeartAfrica are on a mission to change this. Launched with the help of LaunchGood, their #Give2Goma fundraiser is calling for donations to build homes for those who lost theirs and a staffed orphanage to house the 22 children who have been left without parents.

Chaka and a few of his celebrity friends have already helped raise over $120k of the $400k goal, which will help build community housing for children who have become orphans due to the tragedies taking place in Goma.

In the interview, we discuss how people can help the cause and how the money will benefit 22 children in Goma. Chaka also speaks on how the revolution of technology will directly affect the diaspora.

Watch our interview above to learn more about iHeartAfrica and Launch Good’s #Give2Goma campaign. Please visit their website to learn more about how you can help rebuild this community.

Exclusive Interview: Activist Chaka Zulu Discusses #Give2Goma Campaign Supported By Celebs Tiffany Haddish, Kehlani & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Black America Web: