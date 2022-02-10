Diva’s Daily Dirt: Police Allegedly Investigating Fight Involving Da Baby

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Police Allegedly Investigating Fight Involving Da Baby

Looks like the police may need a word with Da Baby! Sources are reporting police are now investigating the 30-year-old rapper after a viral video of a physical altercation with Brandon Bills, his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s brother.

In the footage, taken place at a Los Angeles bowling alley, Brandon Bills can be seen being jumped by Dababy and his entourage. From another camera angle you can see that Da Baby threw the first punch and after his entourage stepped in, Bills was left bloody.

Sources report Bills refused medical treatment and DaBaby left before law enforcement arrived at the scene. For context, this all stems from a previous incident last year where DaniLeigh was charged with two counts of simple assault following an alleged incident with her daughter’s father, Da Baby.

Snoop Dogg Acquires Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg has officially acquired Death Row Records from the Blackstone-controlled company MNRK Music Group.

In the press release, released via Business Wire, Snoop emphasized how excited he is to have acquired such a significant brand to the culture like Death Row.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” the rap icon said. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

We all know Death Row has been home to some of the greatest West Coast rappers in rap history! How dope is it for Snoop, who got his very first start at the label, to now be in charge. Some say this is just the beginning of the rapper acquiring the music rights from the label too!

Diva's Daily Dirt: Police Allegedly Investigating Fight Involving Da Baby

