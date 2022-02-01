Euphoria Makeup Inspired Tutorial For Women Of Color

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

HBO’s Euphoria, starring Zendaya, is the most popular show on TV right now. The characters, the fashions, the style and storylines. Another popular trend that emerged from the raunchy high school drama are makeup looks we all want to recreate. Bold eye liner, eye shadow and colorful pigments are all the rage.

In this tutorial, our resident MUA Anika Stewart @ArtfulAnika takes us through a DIY look you can do at home to channel your favorite Euphoria character.

The key to locking in your eye shadow is primer. Anika starts off by coating her lids with concealer from MAC Cosmetics using a flat shader brush. Blend the edges with a fluffy brush. Outline your under brow to give your brows a crisp look. Blend your eyebrow highlight with your concealer.

Use a pencil brush to outline the edge of your crease. Use a darker color to bridge the top of your crease line to your waterline. Accentuate the edge of your crease mixing black with the darker shadow. Fill in your lid with the brighter shadow. Use a Q-Tip with Micellar Water to clean up and fallout.

Watch the full tutorial below:

