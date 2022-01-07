Government Releases Photos Of Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ Album

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Hip-Hop community has just gotten a better understanding of one of the most unique Rap releases of all time. The government has released photos of Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin.

This week BuzzFeed News has acquired some additional visuals from the one of one project that only few people have had the chance to hear. On July 26, 2021 United States Marshals Service auctioned off the release and found it a new home with digital art collective PleasrDAO. With this legally binding transaction a bill of sale had to be prepared detailing the purchase. Along with the paperwork the federal agency visually documented everything related to the release including the jewel case, decorative presentation box designed British Moroccan artist Yahya Rouach, certificate of authenticity and a Lord Of The Rings like leather bound lyric book.

According to the documents PleasrDAO has to abide to the terms from the original purchase agreement made by ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli, which means they can’t make additional copies of album. Additionally they stipulate that in no way can Shkreli profit from the album moving forward. “Purchasers agree to comply with USMS Policy Directive 13.7. Accordingly, under no circumstances will they allow the Assets to revert to Martin Shkreli nor shall Purchasers allow Martin Shkreli to receive any benefit, direct or indirect, from the sale of the Assets, other than the benefit conferred by the Forfeiture Orders applying the proceeds of sale to his outstanding forfeiture money judgment.”

