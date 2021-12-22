podcast category header logo 2021
Podcasts
HomePodcasts

Historian Walter Williams & Human Rights Activist Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Historian Walter Williams returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Williams will explain the difference between Spirituality and Religion. Dr. Williams contends that Religion created by man is a specific set of organized beliefs and practices, usually shared by a community or group. Spirituality is more of individual practice and has to do with having a sense of peace and purpose. Before Dr. Williams, Human Rights Activist Sinclair Skinner debuts his latest project, a Racial Profiling App.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Carl Nelson Show

Historian Walter Williams & Human Rights Activist Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
#QatarCreates Public Talk With Virgil Abloh, Samir Bantal, And Rosanne Somerson
81 photos
Trending
Photos
Close