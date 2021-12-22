Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Historian Walter Williams returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Williams will explain the difference between Spirituality and Religion. Dr. Williams contends that Religion created by man is a specific set of organized beliefs and practices, usually shared by a community or group. Spirituality is more of individual practice and has to do with having a sense of peace and purpose. Before Dr. Williams, Human Rights Activist Sinclair Skinner debuts his latest project, a Racial Profiling App.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Historian Walter Williams & Human Rights Activist Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: