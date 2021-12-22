Historian Walter Williams returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Williams will explain the difference between Spirituality and Religion. Dr. Williams contends that Religion created by man is a specific set of organized beliefs and practices, usually shared by a community or group. Spirituality is more of individual practice and has to do with having a sense of peace and purpose. Before Dr. Williams, Human Rights Activist Sinclair Skinner debuts his latest project, a Racial Profiling App.
Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Biden Deferring Student Loan Payments Again Falls Short Of Campaign Promise To Cancel Debt
- Ghana Parliament Gets Into A Brawl Over New Tax Proposal
- Congress Now Involved In Astroworld Tragedy, Investigation Underway
- Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, A Racist-Themed Monument In Georgia, Receives Votes For Demolition
- Twitter Responds To Kyle Rittenhouse Becoming Right-Wing America’s New Hero
Historian Walter Williams & Human Rights Activist Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com