Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam

Congratulations to Kim Kardashian who is basically a full-fledged attorney!

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!”

That’s right! On Monday, the reality TV star confirmed she passed California’s “baby bar” exam, which is the First Year Law Students’ Examination. The Billionaire media mogul shared her journey with fans in her Instagram caption:

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses.)”

Say what you want about Kim K; she’s put in the time and effort and deserves all the praise for continuing to follow her law school dreams. We know her father would be proud!

Blac Chyna Lands New Reality TV Series With VH1

If you love Blac Chyna then you’ll be happy to know she will be making her way back to your TV screens according to TheJasmineBRAND. Their sources are reporting Blac Chyna, born Angela White, is currently filming her newest reality series that will air on VH1.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWE43tOF7gV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This isn’t the first time the 33-year-old ex-stripper turned businesswoman has had her own tv show. ‘Rob and Chyna’ debuted on E! with her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian a couple of years back. We can’t forget ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ premiered on Zeus Network in 2019 and went viral with explosive scenes involving Chyna’s mother.

There are no further details at this time of the name or premiere date of Blac Chyna’s upcoming show but it is sure to be good TV so we will keep you posted!

