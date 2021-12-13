Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam
Congratulations to Kim Kardashian who is basically a full-fledged attorney!
“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!”
That’s right! On Monday, the reality TV star confirmed she passed California’s “baby bar” exam, which is the First Year Law Students’ Examination. The Billionaire media mogul shared her journey with fans in her Instagram caption:
“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses.)”
Say what you want about Kim K; she’s put in the time and effort and deserves all the praise for continuing to follow her law school dreams. We know her father would be proud!
New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]
New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]
1. The New Couple Is OUTSIDE
Source:DailyMailCeleb 1 of 6
PICTURES: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is officially on!— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2021
+ New couple caught holding hands as mom-of-four rebounds from Kanye West with SNL lothario known for his naughty reputation
READ MORE: https://t.co/xefHwr4FsH pic.twitter.com/zoihy1rqtL
2. Hand In Hand
Source:DailyMailCeleb 2 of 6
Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2021
+ Neither could hide their beaming smiles as they took a stroll near her Kris Jenner's mansion where they have been staying together
READ MORE: https://t.co/xefHwr4FsH pic.twitter.com/0t9U9JdkA9
3. Oh, It's Definitely A Thing
Source:DailyMailCeleb 3 of 6
The loved-up couple have left little doubt their relationship is more than a passing fling— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2021
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/xefHwr4FsH pic.twitter.com/jEO60Oozhv
4. A Skillful Diddy Crop
Source:PopCrave 4 of 6
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly dating, according to @PageSix. pic.twitter.com/ZXukTb7CDl— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2021
5. From SNL To IRL
Source:PopBase 5 of 6
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/ds7smBYRvC— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 18, 2021
6. Eyes On The Prize Pete
Source:Tereza41185025 6 of 6
Pete Davidson 2019: Btw, Kim and Kanye, the cutest couple ever.— tereza_ (@Tereza41185025) November 18, 2021
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian 2021: pic.twitter.com/I5lf916AsT
Blac Chyna Lands New Reality TV Series With VH1
If you love Blac Chyna then you’ll be happy to know she will be making her way back to your TV screens according to TheJasmineBRAND. Their sources are reporting Blac Chyna, born Angela White, is currently filming her newest reality series that will air on VH1.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWE43tOF7gV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
This isn’t the first time the 33-year-old ex-stripper turned businesswoman has had her own tv show. ‘Rob and Chyna’ debuted on E! with her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian a couple of years back. We can’t forget ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ premiered on Zeus Network in 2019 and went viral with explosive scenes involving Chyna’s mother.
There are no further details at this time of the name or premiere date of Blac Chyna’s upcoming show but it is sure to be good TV so we will keep you posted!
Clip From Blac Chyna’s New Struggle Reality Show Has Twitter Slamming Her Mother
Clip From Blac Chyna’s New Struggle Reality Show Has Twitter Slamming Her Mother
1.
1 of 11
I understand why blac chyna is the way that she is. She had a toxic mom her entire life and it truly shows— Alexis 🧡 (@alexiss_pdf) June 3, 2019
2.2 of 11
3.
3 of 11
It’s no wonder Blac Chyna is the way she is.. Look at her mom. Makes me feel bad for her https://t.co/WSP0xNjpxa— 🎀 (@sparklingmamaa) June 3, 2019
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.
8 of 11
Blac Chyna acting up for the E! Cameras https://t.co/B9wwfKfCZp— Parker (@Boksaboy) June 2, 2019
9.9 of 11
10.
10 of 11
Blac chyna mother told her “ill rock your world”— BULL (@ladialuck777) June 3, 2019
She going say “so rock it”😂😂😂😂if that don’t sound like me
11.11 of 11
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam was originally published on kysdc.com