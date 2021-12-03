HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To Get Docuseries On The CW

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most entertaining things about going to an HBCU, or simply attending a sporting event at historically Black colleges and universities, is the energy from the marching band on the sideline and especially during halftime.

Few can come close to comparing to the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, and soon the world will see exactly why now that The CW has greenlit an eight-episode docuseries that will take you into the many lives that form what ESPN’s The Undefeated ranked as the top HBCU Division I band.

As Deadline reports, the series will be simply titled March and debut on Monday, January 24 at 8-9 pm ET/PT. The show will then move to Sunday nights after the network’s reigning HBCU-centered drama All American returns to close out its fourth season in addition to debuting its spinoff, All American: Homecoming. Much like the football-focused All American, the theme of Homecoming will be a sports drama that dives into tennis and baseball under the setting of a HBCU.

Getting back to March, take a look below at the official synopsis to get an idea of what you can expect from the upcoming docuseries, via Deadline:

“‘March’ showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high grade point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As ‘March’ shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.”

March will be executive produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes. Take a look at the band in action below to see just why the Marching Storm gets the love they so rightfully deserve:

