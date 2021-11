Emerging Black Filmmaker Receives 7-Figure Book Deal For Thriller

NEW YORK (AP) — An emerging young filmmaker is also very much in demand in the book world. Nick Brooks has reached a seven-figure deal for his young adult thriller Promise Boys, in which three boys at a Washington, D.C., charter school investigate the murder of their principal, and learn hard truths about their education and community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, which announced the deal Wednesday, Promise Boys draws in part on Brooks’ experiences as a teacher with at-risk kids. Henry Holt expects to release the book early in 2023.

“It’s a social thriller, told through the perspective of Black and Brown boys, that highlights the inequity in our education system,” Brooks said in a statement. “This is a story that needs to be told, to speak for our kids who far too often are unable to advocate for themselves and to inspire them to tell their own story.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Brooks, 32, graduated last year from the University of Southern California’s TV and Film Production program, from which he received a scholarship after making the short film Hoop Dreamin’.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: