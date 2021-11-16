Diddy’s Harlem Charter School Lands Historic Location

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy‘s charter school has officially found a new home in Harlem.

According to published reports, Diddy’s Capital Prep Harlem will move to the Church Of All Saints and School after the Bad Boy hitmaker decided he wanted to accept more students.

“The kids of Harlem should have access to opportunity and a quality education and deserve to learn on a campus that reflects the level of excellence we aspire for them to achieve,” Diddy said in a statement. “This new campus for Capital Prep Harlem reflects my commitment to empowering as many children as I can and creating spaces for the next generation of leaders to thrive in every aspect of their lives.”

The new historic new location holds a maximum capacity of 700 students, a 25% increase from the previous cap. The new grounds will also feature 40 new classrooms and offices, science labs, a cafeteria, an outdoor courtyard, a sports room, and the “Great Hall,” an auditorium designated for assemblies and performances showcasing students’ various talents.

Launched in 2016, the Harlem charter school was opened with a second location launched in the Bronx four years later. Last year, a total of 65 seniors graduated from across both campuses and were accepted into more than 300 four-year colleges. Capital Prep Harlem’s 2022 graduating class is likely to have the most students considering the school’s move to a bigger and better campus.

“We are honored to reinvigorate a landmarked gem of Harlem, revitalizing its original place as a center of education for the community through our new campus.” co-founder Dr. Steve Perry said in a statement. “A prestigious staple of New York City, we are proud to provide the children of Capital Prep Harlem with a learning environment and space that reflects the history and beauty of the community we know and love.”

Capital Prep’s new site is nothing short of appropriate for Love’s venture, the significant location was built in the 1880s and designed by James Renwick Jr., the architect behind St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

