Boosie Badazz Blasts Charlamagne tha God for Condemning Homophobia in Hip-Hop [VIDEO]

“They still got my name n they mouth bout that gay shit lol,” Boosie tweeted in all caps. “@cthagod u part of the problem keep egging these people on your show with this bro. U using your platform to support Nasxn his antics (I see what side u on [rainbow emoji]) he said f*ck y’all kids smh dummies.”

As reported by Complex, Boosie’s comments come after Charlamagne and the Breakfast Club spoke about homophobia in the hip-hop industry with transgender influencer TS Madison.

“It’s rampant out there because people’s spaces are being felt like it’s threatened, like Boosie, n***a what is you bothered with Lil Nas X for?” Madison said during the interview. “You the same man who had a grown woman perform fellatio on your young son.”

Charlamagne chimed in to condemn queerphobia in the hip-hop community.

“None of them have the right to say Lil Nas X is a detriment to kids,” he said. “If you’ve ever rapped about violence towards people, celebration of drugs using or selling, you don’t…nah, you can’t stand on that moral high ground. Not just for Boosie, that goes for everybody.”

Charlamagne responded to Boosie’s comments on the Breakfast Club on Wednesday.

“I’m on the side of Blackness, first and foremost, I’m gonna send Boosie healing energy,” he said. “I don’t even know what I got to do with it. … TS Madison had the words for Boosie, not me. … The Breakfast Club, to me, has always been a platform for Black voices, same way Boosie can come up here and express himself, TS Madison can come up here and express herself.”

