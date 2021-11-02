Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party and leader of the Uhuru Movement returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Omali Yeshitela will preview this weekend’s Black is Back March in WDC. Before the chairman, Criminal & Civil rights attorney A.Dwight Petitt talks about voting & why the Voting Rights Act has to be renewed. Starting us off Author & Law, Professor Sheryll Cashin discusses her book, White Space Black Hood.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Professor Sheryll Cashin, Omali Yeshitela & Attorney A.Dwight Petitt l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: