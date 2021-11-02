The chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party and leader of the Uhuru Movement returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Omali Yeshitela will preview this weekend’s Black is Back March in WDC. Before the chairman, Criminal & Civil rights attorney A.Dwight Petitt talks about voting & why the Voting Rights Act has to be renewed. Starting us off Author & Law, Professor Sheryll Cashin discusses her book, White Space Black Hood.
Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Houston Hospital Allegedly Pulls Offer From Black Diversity Officer For Being ‘Too Sensitive’ To Race Issues
- Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band Co-Founder, Passes Away At 73
- Professor Sheryll Cashin, Omali Yeshitela & Attorney A.Dwight Petitt l The Carl Nelson Show
- Rev. Al Sharpton Gives His Political Take On Biden, Defunding Police & Voting Rights
- NYPD Union Warned That 10,000 Cops Would Quit Over NYCs Vaccine Mandate. It Was Actually 34
Professor Sheryll Cashin, Omali Yeshitela & Attorney A.Dwight Petitt l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com