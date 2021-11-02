podcast category header logo 2021
Professor Sheryll Cashin, Omali Yeshitela & Attorney A.Dwight Petitt l The Carl Nelson Show

The chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party and leader of the Uhuru Movement returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Omali Yeshitela will preview this weekend’s Black is Back March in WDC. Before the chairman, Criminal & Civil rights attorney A.Dwight Petitt talks about voting & why the Voting Rights Act has to be renewed. Starting us off Author & Law, Professor Sheryll Cashin discusses her book, White Space Black Hood.

