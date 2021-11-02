3-Year-Old Girl Dead After Ingesting Fentanyl, Mother & Grandparents Along With Others Arrested

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This story is just devastating. An Indiana toddler died from a fentanyl overdose and two other kids had to receive medical attention after they swallowed pills from a stash they found in a family home.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to NY Post, Kamari Opperman, 3, and two other children, ages 2 and 4, managed to get ahold of a bag of fentanyl pills at the family home Wednesday.

What’s sad about this is that none of the adults in that drug house took baby Kamari to the hospital. They also didn’t tend to the other two children until emergency responders rushed them to the hospital and administered anti-OD drug Narcan, an affidavit said.

Police found 5,600 fentanyl pills up in that house, prosecutors say.

Six residents were arrested after emergency responders found Opperman dead, including the girl’s mother and two of her grandparents, according to court records.

Don’t know much about what fentanyl is and why it’s so deadly? Scroll down below the IG post to check out the videos for insight.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

So, why is fentanly such a killer, even though it brings incredible relief from major pain? Check out videos below for the answer.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: