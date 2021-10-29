Teen Killed By 3 Classmates Because He Slept With One Of Their Exes (Watch)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Two teen girls and a teen boy are facing murder charges in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant in Miramar, Florida.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Grant made the fatal mistake of having sex with the ex-girlfriend of Andre Clements, 17, who became so enraged about it that he recruited two girls to help him kill Grant, according to WSVN.

“Murder will definitely happen soon,” Clements allegedly texted co-defendant Christie Parisienne, 17, per the report.

“I would help you, but you becoming a murderer right now isn’t what is needed,” Parisienne allegedly wrote.

“It’s happening by [homecoming],” Clements allegedly wrote.

“Oh–see, that I can help with,” Parisienne allegedly answered.

“This Sunday or next?” Clements allegedly wrote. “You choose.”

The cold-blooded duo allegedly recruited Jaslyn Smith, 16, to help murder Grant on Oct. 17.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Grant was lured from his apartment with the promise of sex by one of the teen girls, only to be stabbed to death in a murder plot orchestrated by the three teens, according to Local 10.

Andre, Christie and Jaslyn were taken into the custody of the Broward County’s Department of Juvenile Justice on Monday after they appeared in court on Sunday. Florida law allows authorities to release certain juvenile records. The trio has been charged with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. It is unclear if prosecutors will charge them as adults. “The state, I’m sure, is doing more investigation, and they’re going to have to make a very serious decision as to whether or not 17-year-olds are going to be charged as adults,” Parisienne attorney Peter Butlien said. A court date for the teen killers is scheduled for Nov. 4. Watch the news story above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: