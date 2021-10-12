Sorry For The L’s?: Nike Says They Want To Fix Their SNKRS Releases

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nike has heard our cries and seen our tears and are apparently FINALLY about to “fix” their SNKRS app to ensure more people take home “W’s” instead of having these bots eat like the app is a buffet.

Hypebeast is reporting that during a meeting last week, Nike execs were discussing the displeasure sneakerheads have been experiencing with their biggest app and blamed it for sneakerheads turning to other brands such as New Balance, adidas, and even Crocs at this point. Looking to get those customers back and have them satisfied, Nike is hoping to up the number of W’s on the app to keep customers coming back and satisfied with their hated app.

The meeting, which was first reported by Brendan Dunne, heard SNKRS’ global vice president mention that Nike is aware of the app’s perceived unfairness. The company is looking to prioritize the app’s fairness globally, combatting the issues with strategies of inclusivity, accountability and bot mitigations. However, the company has not revealed exact details of how they would do so. When it comes to the inclusion of multiple communities, Faris pointed out that he hopes to reshape the market by paying more mind to “Black and brown communities and Asian communities.”

What in the heck could that mean though?

People have been complaining about bots for years and Nike didn’t seem to do much other than to make their drops exclusively raffle releases which bots are still able to infiltrate. Then you got heads like Marcus Jordan allegedly backdooring hundreds of limited edition sneakers to resellers and friends. Even people working the sneaker stores are reselling the product on the low at this point.

The best thing Nike could do at this point is stop it with making just 100K pairs of a highly coveted release while making millions of pairs of kicks no one wants. How’s there only 100,000 pairs of Travis Scott Jordan 1’s but 10 million pairs of Air Jordan wannabe 7’s? [Editor’s Note: For real.—aqua]

Until Nike figures out how to get the kicks into the hands of sneakerheads and not resellers, we’re not holding our breath that they’ll ever get this right. Just sayin.’

Sorry For The L’s?: Nike Says They Want To Fix Their SNKRS Releases was originally published on hiphopwired.com

