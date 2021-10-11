Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks after the untimely death of beloved actor Michael K. Williams, we’re now learning that we’ve just lost Granville Adams as well.

According to The New York Post, the OZ actor passed away at the young age of 58-years-old after battling cancer for quite some time. The news was announced on the instagram page of OZ executive producer, Tom Fontana who wrote “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest.”

Much to the surprise of many, Adams revealed his cancer diagnosis back in December of 2020 when he posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on his social media page.

After news of his passing broke, Tom Fontana and fellow Oz star, Dean Winters started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the late actor’s medical expenses.

“As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer,” Fontana wrote on the fundraiser’s page. “In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels. Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay.”

The original goal was to raise $69,550, but with all of the love and support, the page has surpassed the original dollar amount and soared to $100,130!

Though we’re saddened to hear about the passing of Granville Adams, we’re glad to see people support the way they have following the news of his death.

Rest in Power, King.

‘Oz’ Actor Granville Adams Passes Away At 58 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

