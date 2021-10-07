Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

The success of BMF on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.

In June, AllHipHop reported Meech was granted a sentence reduction from U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson to have his 360-month sentence (30 years) shortened to 324 months (27 years). The news means Meech would be eligible for release in 2028.

He appealed to have his sentence reduced or even be released from federal prison due to the growing concerns regarding COVID-19 in prison but was denied on four separate occasions. His brother, Southwest T, was released to home confinement in May 2020 after being sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

Together, the Flenory brothers ran BMF from the late ’90s until their arrest in 2007, raking in an alleged $270 million in a cocaine ring with hubs in Atlanta and Los Angeles and distribution points across the country, including Birmingham, Alabama, Miami, Detroit and St. Louis.

Individuals such as 50 Cent and LL Cool J have called for Meech to be pardoned, but federal prison officials and attorneys have scoffed at such suggestions over the years.

“During his time in prison, Flenory continues to promote himself, and, through others his legacy as a highly successful professional drug dealer,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison wrote in a court filing last year. “Nothing in that promotion remotely suggests that Flenory has changed.”

The fictionalized STARZ series based upon the Flenory brothers has already been renewed for a second season after only two episodes.

