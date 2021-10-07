Benny The Butcher Talks Burden of Plugs Tour & More | #PostedOnTheCorner

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Butcher Comin’!

Fresh off the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Benny The Butcher‘s long-awaited “The Burden Of Plugs” tour kicks off in Atlanta tonight (October 7th) and ending November 19th in Austin, TX. Before he hits the stage, Benny stopped by Posted On The Corner to give us the details about the tour and how he still gets a bit nervous before he hits the stage.

Benny also gives #POTC the details on new music, favorite piece jewelry and answers a wild question about Michael Jackson and weed strains.

