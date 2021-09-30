Wendy Williams’ Show Delayed Again Due To ‘Ongoing Medical Issues’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Just a day after it was reported that Wendy Williams would be returning to her show on Oct 4th following testing positive for COVID-19, it looks like that won’t be happening until mid-October.

Wendy’s official Instagram page posted that she would now be making her return on October 18th, citing that she is still dealing with “ongoing medical issues.”

However, the rep for her official Instagram account did say that the ongoing issues is not because of COVID “Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue”.

