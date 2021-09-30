Arts & Entertainment
Donnie Simpson Announces The Return of Video Soul!

Motown Soul By The Sea II

With great joy our very own Donnie Simpson announced the return of the TV classic, Video Soul! The radio legend and Hall of Famer, shared that he’s been waiting 25 years to say that the show is finally back!

From 1981 through the mid-90s, Video Soul was the platform for artist to showcase their talents for all to see with a host who genuinely cared about their careers. All these same attributes will be there for the reboot but this time around Video Soul is available to stream for free at your convenience via Tubi. Episodes are out now and Donnie is so excited to be able to own the show that he made a staple for the culture. The return of the show is kicking off with Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, Raheen DeVaughn, Ronnie DeVoe and many more! You can watch our very own Tony Perkins get the inside scoop on the show in the video below.

 

Watch Tony Perkins Interview With Donnie Simpson on WUSA9 Below:

Click Here To Watch ‘Video Soul’

 

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson

Here at Radio One we are blessed to have amazing voices fill the airways! From the legendary Tom Joyner to our new and rising talents, the legacy continues.To celebrate National Radio Day, we are shining a light on classic interviews from Donnie Simpson, Tom Joyner, Russ Parr, and Rickey Smiley. Throughout their careers from TV to radio and beyond, they have all brought laughter, comfort and warmth to the masses! Donnie Simpson is not only a Washington, D.C. radio icon but his voice is known all over world. He was Billboard's "1998 Air Personality of the Year". He is also known by the nickname "Dr. Green Eyes" for his luminous light green eyes. Simpson began his career at age 15 at WJLB in Detroit, where he remained for eight years. In 1977 he relocated to Washington DC, where he began working at WRC-FM, known as "Disco 93.9", now called WKYS. You can hear The Donnie Simpson Show with Tony Perkins Monday through Friday from 3pm-7pm right here on Majic 102.3/92.7! Donnie's star shone brightly as he maintains an incredible run of success on top of the Ratings throughout his tenure in the business. Russ Parr's career has evolved from a stand-up comedian to recording artist to a top-rated, nationally-syndicated radio host, heard weekdays by 3.2 million listeners in 25 cities across America and now to independent filmmaker. He's a prime example of not limiting yourself! The Russ Parr Morning Show can be heard every morning from 6am to 10am right here on Majic 102.3/92.7! Even with the syndicated weekday show, listeners requested more so now theres the Russ ParrCast (2021), the podcast that features #RussRant, uncensored celebrity and politician interviews. Russ and Donnie have had a lot of fun together over the years. We all remember the hilarious Majic 102.3 30 year celebration commercial with the both of them. In 2020 Donnie Simpson was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and voting has recently closed for Russ Parr's nomination into the Hall of Fame.

