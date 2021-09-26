Rep. Karen Bass Could Be Gearing Up For A Mayoral Run

California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass is gearing up to run for mayor of Los Angeles. At least that’s what sources close to the congresswoman are saying.
The 67-year-old politician was named as a potential vice-presidential running mate to President Biden during the 2020 elections. Now Bass’ name is being mentioned as a part of the field competing for a chance to replace the city’s current mayor, Eric Garcetti, who is term-limited.
Garcetti was named as Biden’s ambassador to India but has yet to be confirmed. The Los Angeles Times broke the news of Bass’ plans to run for mayor in 2022, but a spokesperson from the congresswoman’s team did not immediately confirm the report. Instead, they shared a brief statement.
“Los Angeles is facing a humanitarian crisis in homelessness and a public health crisis in the disproportionate impact that this pandemic has had on Angelenos,” the statement read according to CBS News. “She does not want to see those two issues tear the city apart. Los Angeles has to come together. That’s why the congresswoman is considering a run for mayor.”
Bass has been at the forefront of multiple issues, including serving as a leader in the recent bipartisan effort to pass police reform. Although the legislation did not pass the Senate, Bass led the legislation to passage in the House twice.
Running for mayor could be Bass’ way of making progress on the issue important to her that stalled out despite buy-in from national police unions.
She also has a long history of public service, making her an incredible candidate for the position. In November of 2018, Bass was elected chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.
She also served six years in the state’s assembly, where she was elected as the 67th speaker. Bass cemented her name in history books as the first African American woman to serve as speaker of the state legislative body. She received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in 2010 for her leadership during the Great Recession.
If the congresswoman wins, she will become the first female and second Black mayor of the city. Tom Bradley served as Los Angeles’ first Black Mayor from 1973-1993, Yahoo News notes.
According to Politico, few of Bass’ political constituents tweeted in support of her leap into the mayoral race, including state Assemblymember Issac Bryan.
“If Congresswoman Karen Bass jumps into the Mayor’s race in Los Angeles, it’ll be like a wave of progressive fresh air and hope. Our City deserves it,” tweeted Bryan with a cosign from former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.
Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law Professor and political analyst, echoed a similar sentiment in a comment to CBS.
“I think Karen Bass is going to say based on her time in leadership, in the state Legislature, working with Governor Schwarzenegger, working the ‘big 5’ during the budget crisis, that she knows how to get things done,” Levinson said.
“I think it’s a game-changer for the mayoral race if Representative Bass does, in fact, throw her hat in,” she continued. “It changes every dynamic in this race, and I think she does become the frontrunner.”
Bass is up against a heavy-hitting list of competitors that include Los Angeles City Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, Central City Association of Los Angeles President and CEO Jessica Lall and former Metro Board Member Mel Wilson. The race will be held in June of next year.
See Also:
Tim Scott Peddling Republican Talking Points On ‘Defunding Police’ Instead Of Facing Real Reasons For Failed Action On Police Reform
Romare Bearden And His Quintessential, Timeless Pieces Of Art Celebrating Black Life
Romare Bearden And His Quintessential, Timeless Pieces Of Art Celebrating Black Life
1. Golgotha (1945)
1 of 25
Romare Bearden "Golgotha" #art pic.twitter.com/9rUaojSfsP— Tita (@TitaBueno_) October 28, 2015
2. Untitled (1959)
2 of 25
Untitled, 1959 #romarebearden #abstractexpressionism pic.twitter.com/fP49xrZSyH— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 24, 2021
3. Other Mysteries (1964)
3 of 25
Romare Bearden, Other Mysteries, 1964 https://t.co/43JrO7fwPs #museumarchive #museumofmodernart pic.twitter.com/YgxRS8nHhf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 18, 2021
4. Pittsburgh Memory (1964)
4 of 25
Pittsburgh Memory, 1964 #socialrealism #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/UeJ4FBnWFZ— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 20, 2021
5. Summertime (1967)
5 of 25
Romare Bearden, Summertime, 1967 https://t.co/13lko17otM #artmuseum #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/NtyDqVvzEd— SLAM: Modern and Contemporary Art (@slam_modern) August 24, 2021
6. Tomorrow I May Be Far Away (1967)
6 of 25
Romare Bearden, Tomorrow I May Be Far Away, 1967 pic.twitter.com/JAl2Ivj7Y4— El Duque (@Galaxy2Galaxy5) August 29, 2021
7. Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses (1969)
7 of 25
Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses, 1969 #thomas #almawoodseythomas pic.twitter.com/uBT741pXs7— Alma Woodsey Thomas (@artistawthomas) August 2, 2021
8. Wizard's Domain (1970s)
8 of 25
Romare Bearden, Wizard's Domaine, ca. 1970s https://t.co/ZmI26OfH5t #romarebearden #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/PEebgNMeYp— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 26, 2021
9. Patchwork Quilt (1970)
9 of 25
Romare Bearden's 1970 collage, 'Patchwork Quilt', borrows from Manet's 'Olympia'. Cut-and-pasted cloth, paper with polymer paint on composition board pic.twitter.com/nqhbRzSZJv— newyorknewart (@newyorknewart) August 28, 2021
10. Stamping Ground (1971)
10 of 25
🖼 "Stamping Ground," Romare Bearden, 1971, paper collage with graphite on board, DIA 2005.23. pic.twitter.com/OCYyFXMlqf— Detroit Inst of Arts (@DIADetroit) August 12, 2021
11. The City and Its People (1973)
11 of 25
Berkeley - The City and Its People, 1973 https://t.co/cm7pJGQMCe #bearden #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/oGcS9slInz— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 22, 2021
12. Carolina Morning (1974)
12 of 25
Carolina Morning— Claudia Mangiamele (@ClaudMang) December 15, 2019
Romare Bearden 1911-1988 African-American Artist pic.twitter.com/Q4xD4twIxd
13. Come Sunday (1975)
13 of 25
Romare Bearden, Come Sunday, 1975 https://t.co/ANm8Pr12TB #museumarchive #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/fzdr239TPC— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) September 1, 2021
14. The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975
14 of 25
The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975 #romarebearden #socialrealism pic.twitter.com/Ei4GWht094— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 13, 2021
15. The Train (1975)
15 of 25
Romare Bearden, The Train, 1975 https://t.co/7eEhDg3OR8 #museumofmodernart #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/uxgXeb9lr4— Andrei Taraschuk (@andreitr) August 25, 2021
16. Southern Courtyard (1976)
16 of 25
Romare Bearden, Southern Courtyard, 1976 https://t.co/xjQnfqyCgz #contemporaryart #brooklynmuseum pic.twitter.com/uEaWSMdlIn— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 15, 2021
17. The Return of Odysseus (1977)
17 of 25
The Return of Odysseus, 1977 #romarebearden #cubism pic.twitter.com/d3zBZSZabw— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 9, 2021
18. Louisiana Serenade (1979)
18 of 25
Romare Bearden - Louisiana Serenade (lithography, 1979) pic.twitter.com/Ywwwo6ZmuG— Mike Auchard (@Prufrock1) March 18, 2017
19. Out Chorus (1979-1980)
19 of 25
Romare Bearden, artist, (1912-1988), Out Chorus, 1979-80. pic.twitter.com/R5oeJh2xQX— 🕊🌞 (@adorahorton) February 22, 2014
20. Family (mother and child) (1980)
20 of 25
Family (mother and child), 1980 #bearden #neoexpressionism pic.twitter.com/Ek1ezmm9O9— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 31, 2021
21. Pepper Jelly Lady (1980)
21 of 25
Pepper Jelly Lady, 1980 #bearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/uEqtaq8tTU— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 28, 2021
22. Bessie, Duke, and Louis (1981)
22 of 25
Bessie, Duke, and Louis, 1981 https://t.co/3CDQFiAPfd #romarebearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/dmurJOc41H— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 11, 2021
23. Mecklenburg Autumn (1983)
23 of 25
Mecklenburg Autumn: September-Sky and Meadow, Romare Bearden, 1983, Collage and oil on fiberboard, 30 x 40 inches#RomareBearden #Art pic.twitter.com/WKBoUMT3SL— Elizabeth Meggs (@elizabethmeggs) June 23, 2021
24. The Obeah's Choice (1984)
24 of 25
Romare Bearden, "The Obeah's Choice" pic.twitter.com/zJ0IDPGQpL— Αναστασία Τ. (@aranjuez66) July 11, 2018
25. Untitled (undated)
25 of 25
Untitled #outsiderart #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/J3ONW1rjmf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 16, 2021
Rep. Karen Bass Could Be Gearing Up For A Mayoral Run was originally published on newsone.com