Looks like Kanye West might be trading in the calm of the country for some fun in the sun as word is he just put down a Galactus sized grip on some new beach front property.

According to TMZ the Donda artist just plunked down $57.3 million on a Malibu beach house because, well, it’s basically as the “Do The Right Thing” Air Jordan 4’s (sneakerheads understand). The 4,000 square foot home next to the ocean was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, so Ye is basically going to be occupying a work of art.

Yes, $57 million still seems like a helluva lot of money to drop on a crib regardless of who designed it or where it’s located, but when you got Kanye cash that’s basically a drop in the bucket of his pockets. Also, the crib was on the market for $75 million just last year, so he did get a “good deal” all things considered.

“The house sat on the market a long, long time … it was listed in May, 2020. Our real estate sources say the house didn’t sell quickly because it’s small and it’s attractive “to a very specific buyer” — translation, it’s not for everyone.”

“The 3-story sculpture-esque home also resembles a military bunker, with tons of concrete and reinforced steel to go with the 4 beds and 4.5 baths … and it sits right on the beach overlooking the Pacific.”

We wonder if Kanye’s going to be having his Sunday Services by the beach now. We know his congregation will be more than happy to accommodate the new setting. His new digs is also just a 30 minute drive from the home of his ex-wife and kids, so that’s a plus for him. We just wonder what’s to become of his Wyoming property now that he’s moving back to the West Coast.

Kanye West Drops $57 Million On New Crib In Malibu was originally published on hiphopwired.com