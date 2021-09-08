LeCrae Speaks Out About Depression, How to Cope and How He Dealt with it | WATCH

It is National Suicide Prevention Week (September 5th-11th) and two-time Grammy Award-winning artist and New York Times best-selling author Lecrae shares that he too has suffered from crippling depression.

In this riveting video posted on his YouTube channel, Lecrae, a survivor of sexual, verbal and physical abuse reveals that in 2018, he woke up after a night of binge drinking in a clinical depression. He also shares how he dealt with deep wounds from his childhood and the journey that has led to his personal restoration! Please watch, share, and post these clips; they may resonate with someone.

If you’re at the “Deep End,” don’t “Drown!” There are people standing by to help you! Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. Remember that God has a plan and purpose for your life that is greater than your challenges!

