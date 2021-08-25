Warner Bros. Reveals ‘The Matrix 4’ Title & Trailer, At CinemaCon

Unfortunately, Keanu Reeves Day didn’t go down as planned due to the pandemic halting production on both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4, and while we await any kind of news on John Wick, we have finally gotten an update on the upcoming installment of the Wachowski brother’s cult classic franchise.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. not only revealed the title of the latest Matrix film (Matrix: Resurrection), but even blessed the crowd at CinemaCon with a trailer for the highly anticipated fourth film in the franchise. According to the description of the trailer, the film picks off where Matrix: Revolutions left off, but Neo once again finds himself stuck in a new Matrix of sorts.

“The trailer begins with Neil Patrick Harris talking to Keanu Reeves’ Neo. A near future San Francisco. It appears that Neo is trapped in a humdrum world, much like his first self in the 1999 movie. He’s just not getting his surroundings.”

“Am I crazy?” asks Reeves’ Neo. “We don’t use that word in here,” says Harris’ therapist.

“Reeves comes in contact with Carrie Anne Moss’ Trinity in a cafe: “Have we met?” she asks Neo.”

“A shot of blue pills spilling into a sink, as Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song plays.”

“Then a shot of Neo distorting into an old man in the mirror. A younger Morpheus tells Neo “time to fly,” handing him a red pill.”

Wait, what? A younger Morpheus?! No wonder they didn’t ask Laurence Fishburne to reprise his role as Neo’s guru. That one’s gotta sting.

Regardless, y’all know heads are going to be heading right to the movie theater come December 22nd to see Keanu Reeves once again save the day in The Matrix: Resurrections.

We’ll keep an eye out for the proper trailer.

