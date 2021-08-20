Keyshia Cole Says Death of Her Mother From Drug Overdose ‘Still Doesn’t Seem Real’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Keyshia Cole says the death of her mother Frankie Lons “Still doesn’t seem real.”

“But it very much is .. dammit man,” Cole wrote in response to a concerned fan on social media, Revolt reports.

Lons passed away on July 18 from a reported drug overdose while celebrating her 60th birthday.

Shortly after news of her passing, Cole shared to her Instagram a slideshow of photos of her mother.

“This is so hard man,” Cole began in the caption of the post. “Can’t really even find the words. SMH.”

“I honestly don’t even know how to feel,” she continued. “You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed.”

Cole went on to say that her mother’s “humor was unmatched.”

“Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did,” Cole wrote. “I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt.”

Cole concluded her post by promising to bring all of Lons’ children “IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME.”

“Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU,” she added. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!” Keyshia reunited with Frankie later in life as an adult after her mother and her biological father, Virgil Hunter, gave her up for adoption at a very young age. Cole was raised by family friends. After she hit it big as an R&B singer, she and Frankie took fans inside their relationship on the reality series “Keyshia Cole My New Life”. Back in 2018, Cole opened up about witnessing her mom battle addiction. “This was 2½ years ago. Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time, sharing a video of Lons asking people to keep her in her prayers as she attempted sobriety. “I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing,” the R&B star captioned the clip. “See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you!” added Cole. “And will always love u.”

