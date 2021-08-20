A unique collaboration between an HBCU, Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae and a foundation dedicated to helping those in correctional facilities is now the basis for a contest to give an incarcerated individual a shot at releasing their own Hip-Hop track.

The “Original Hip-Hop Track Contest” was announced in a press release this past Monday (August 16th). Contestants in the competition will write original lyrics and come up with a song title to one of three beats specifically crafted for the contest by renowned producer Zaytoven. The entries will be reviewed and judged by a committee of students at the Department of Music at Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia. After the group selects 25 finalists, Lecrae will then choose the winner from that list and that song will be recorded, mastered and publicly released. Rules for the tracks dictate that the lyrics and content be positive, have no curse words or gang affiliation references and have a length of two minutes maximum. The winning track will also be streamed on Spotify, and proceeds will go to a charity providing rehabilitative support for prisoners in that state.

“There are very few opportunities that give those locked up a sense of hope, and even fewer that encourage and recognize the level of musical talent that sits in our prison system – this contest does both, which is why I’m proud to be involved,” said Lecrae in the press release. Aventiv Technologies President and CEO Dave Abel spoke highly of the contest: “Music has a powerful impact on our mindsets and daily lives. One of the goals of this campaign is to ignite creativity and passion among participants, and we hope it’s a life changing experience for the winner.”

The Original Hip-Hop Track contest is open until September 15th. More information can be found here.

A Contest For Hip-Hop Tracks By Prisoners Launches With Lecrae As A Judge was originally published on hiphopwired.com

