The Washington Football Team is getting closer to no longer being named The Washington Football Team.
During episode 3 of the team’s YouTube series, “Making the Brand,” fans get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a meeting between head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew and president Jason Wright as they discuss the new name and logo options for the Washington Football Team. The video also features select fans at FedExField reactions to some of the name options.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The team is keeping everyone in suspense by blurring and censoring the final names management has narrowed down to. “So the three that we’ll go through are [bleep], [bleep] and [bleep],” team President Jason Wright said, with the names censored by the editors.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
The 2021 season begins September 12th against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1pm.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- 4-Year-Old ‘Gymnast of the Week’ Dedicates Her Trophy to Simone Biles (Watch)
- Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance Team With MTV for ‘Slavery’ Series [VIDEO]
- Years In the Making, R. Kelly Sex Abuse Trial Gets Underway
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season
Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season
1. Washington Redskins FanSource:Getty 1 of 4
2. NFL football-Dallas Cowboys at Washington RedskinsSource:Getty 2 of 4
3. Washington Redskins Enthusiasts in CostumesSource:Getty 3 of 4
4. Washington Redskin FansSource:Getty 4 of 4
Final Choices For Washington Football Team New Name Have Been Made was originally published on mymajicdc.com