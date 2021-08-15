News
HomeNews

Two Black New York City Litigators Among Biden’s U.S. Attorney Nominees

Eight individuals were nominated to serve as top federal law enforcement officials.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

President Joe Biden is furthering his efforts to increase representation at the highest levels within the criminal justice system. He recently announced eight new nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys throughout the country; two of whom are Black New York City leaders who are power players in the realm of law.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Amongst the list of nominees is Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partner Breon S. Peace. Peace—a University of California, Berkeley alum who earned his J.D. from the New York University School of Law—has dedicated his entire career to civil litigation, white-collar defense and matters concerning regulatory enforcement. From the courtroom to the lecture hall, he has served in roles in which he has contributed to shaping the landscape of litigation. Between the years of 2000 and 2002, he was an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. In 2002, he became an Acting Assistant Professor of Clinical Law at New York University School of Law.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Another individual who received a nomination was Damian Williams who has served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for nine years. The Brooklyn-bred Jamaican attorney—who holds degrees from the University of Cambridge, Harvard University and Yale Law School—has held the role of the office’s Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force since 2018.

White House officials say the nominees will be instrumental in shaping the future of criminal justice within the United States. “These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” read a statement from the White House. “The President has launched a comprehensive effort to take on the uptick in gun crime that has been taking place for the last 18 months—putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking. Confirming U.S. Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts.”

News about the nominations comes months after President Biden unveiled his first list of federal judge nominees which included four Black women.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Watts Riots

Fiery Photos Recalling The Watts Uprising 56 Years Ago

23 photos Launch gallery

Fiery Photos Recalling The Watts Uprising 56 Years Ago

Continue reading Fiery Photos Recalling The Watts Uprising 56 Years Ago

Fiery Photos Recalling The Watts Uprising 56 Years Ago

[caption id="attachment_4184312" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Keystone / Getty[/caption] Fifty-six years ago on this day, Aug. 11, 1965, what is oftentimes referred to as the Watts Riots but more accurately described as the Watts Uprising or Watts Rebellion began in the eponymous Black neighborhood in Los Angeles, lasting for six harrowing days. Prompted by circumstances that remain all too familiar in 2021, the community was reacting to a preventable instance of police brutality viciously used against an unarmed young, Black motorist as a growing crowd of onlookers witnessed the violence. MORE: The Watts Riots: The Fire Still Burns Marquette Frye and his brother were pulled over under the suspicion of drunk driving. After failing a field sobriety test, Frye's brother, Ronald, went to get their mother, who arrived as Marquette was being placed under arrest. Frye's mother physically confronted officers on the scene and ended up tearing one of their shirts. That's when California Highway Patrol Officer Lee Minikus, who pulled Frye over, accused him of resisting arrest and used his baton and hit the 21-year-old man in the head. Twenty-five years later, Minkus would tell the Los Angeles Times that he meant to hit Frye on the arm when the suspect ducked and got hit in the eye instead. But either way, the literal and figurative damage was done, as that was the moment that ultimately sparked off nearly one full week of a community fed up with racial profiling and police brutality reacting by looting local establishments and setting them on fire along with cars. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkN3Gzob_Vk The nonstop uprising prompted California officials to call in the National Guard, with nearly 14,000 troops responding to patrol the city. In the end, 34 people had died, more than 1,000 people were injured and police arrested nearly 4,000 people. In addition, an estimated $40 million worth of damage had been left behind. MORE: Here’s What The Watts Riots Would Have Looked Like If We Had Twitter In 1965 The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King was among the civil rights leaders to come to Watts in an effort to address the root cause of such an uprising, the King Institute reminds on its website. The economic deprivation, social isolation, inadequate housing, and general despair of thousands of Negroes teeming in Northern and Western ghettos are the ready seeds which give birth to tragic expressions of violence," King said the day after the Watts rebellion ended, Aug. 17, 1965. Unfortunately, the sage perspective from King was not enough to prevent a very similar occurrence nearly 27 years later when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department pulled over motorist Rodney King and savagely beat him in an instance of egregious police brutality that sparked more than six days of rioting in South Central Los Angeles -- a moment in history that went on to be known as the Los Angeles Riots. Keep reading to find some vintage, powerful photos that documented the Watts Uprising in vivid black and white photos. They are accompanied by their original captions.

Two Black New York City Litigators Among Biden’s U.S. Attorney Nominees  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending
Photos
Close