News
HomeNews

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’ On Camera [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man’s inexcusable language has cost him his job as Wendy’s fired a former restaurant manager for loudly cursing out an employee.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

According to TMZ, Sophia Cargill, who says she’s a general manager in training, filmed the expletive-laced meltdown. An assistant manager, identified only as Michael, can be heard calling her a “b**tch” and “f***ing lazy” after the Michigan restaurant had closed for the day.

The viral video, which landed on TikTok almost two weeks ago, is nearing 1 millions views. Shortly after the incident, Sophia updated viewers with another clip, stating that she’d been suspended without pay but Michael was allowed to continue working. Whether it was due to an internal investigation or pressure from mounting views the original clip received, a spokesperson for Wendy’s now says Michael no longer works for the company and Sophia can return to her job – with back pay.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The spokesperson also told TMZ, “We have no tolerance for harassment in the workplace.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

11 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

Continue reading Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington

[caption id="attachment_4152438" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] John David Washington has starred in Hollywood blockbusters in addition to smaller films that emphasize a message over mayhem. On his 37th birthday, we look at a few photos of the rising star alongside his famous pop. The actor went out of his way to hide the fact that his dad was one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. But it wasn't out of shame: John David was serious about his craft, and he didn't want any handouts, freebies or special favors because of his industry ties. He wanted to know that every role he was given, he earned on his own merit - you gotta respect that. Peep the gallery below, and Happy Birthday JDW!!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’ On Camera [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

TM , wendy's

Trending
Photos
Close