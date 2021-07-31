Kelly Price shared on her Instagram page that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel her latest performance dates. We know that the prayers of the righteous availeth much (James 5:16).

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

So, we are praying that her symptoms does not escalate and that she recovers quickly.

I found out today I have COVID I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer

Kelly just released a brand new gospel record “Grace” on Motown as well. Check out her title cut.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on praisedc.com