T.I. Defends DaBaby After Homophobic Rant

Hip-Hop may have made some slight strides in regards to the culture’s view of the LGBTQ community but it still has quite a ways to go. After DaBaby unleashed a horribly misguided and homophobic rant during his set at Rolling Loud Miami, T.I. hopped into the bozo ring to support his fellow height-challenged rapper.

Over the weekend, DaBaby made questionable move after questionable move by inviting Tory Lanez onstage in a corny and overdone reveal just after Megan Thee Stallion delighted fans in attendance for the huge musical event. Of course, it was done as a slight to the Houston Hottie considering the explosive fallout between the former collaborators while inviting her alleged abuser in Lanez to make an ill-advised appearance.

During his set, DaBaby went on a rant that illustrated how little he knows about the LGBTQ community and easily offended a good number of people in the audience regardless of where they fall on the spectrum.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby said with the cocksure confidence of a fool. “Ladies, if your p*ssy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

In a later video, DaBaby clarified and doubled down his statement, even going so far as to say that his gay fans and homies understood where he was coming from but the math didn’t add up.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper-born Clifford Smith, who also has his own set of troubles to focus on, wrote on Instagram, “If Lil Nas X can kick his s**t in peace[,] so should dababy.”

