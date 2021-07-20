Elaine Welteroth Clears Up Leaked Audio With Sharon Osbourne ‘I Will Not Be Vilified’

Later on in the recording, Welteroth tries to reassure the 68-year-old TV host that no one on the show’s team believed she was racist and that Sheryl was still seeking to reconcile and make amends.
“I know you’re upset. I know it was terrible, but I just hope that once this blows over that you know Sheryl is your friend. She really is your friend. She doesn’t think you’re racist. I don’t think you’re racist. No one who knows you would ever say that or feed that,” Welteroth says.
Welteroth said elsewhere in her statement to ET while she’s no stranger to having “tough conversations” on the show, that she won’t be “vilified for telling the truth on or off-air.” The journalist added that she felt like the leaked audio was an attempt to “weaponize” her comments and that she’s “disheartened” her private moment with Osbourne was taken out of context.
“To set the record straight, it was not a hot mic — I was unlawfully recorded without consent. And I never filed a complaint with HR against Sharon Osbourne or anyone else. I am disheartened, however, that my kindness has been taken out of context and weaponized in an attempt to absolve responsibility for someone else’s actions,” she clarified.
