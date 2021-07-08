Ice Cube Shares Update on His Contract with Black America [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube gave an update about his Contract with Black America during his appearance on The Breakfast Club this week.

“We’re doing a lot of stuff behind the scenes, out of the public’s eye, because things get misconstrued when people chime in and they don’t know what they’re talking about,” he explained at the 19:50 mark of the clip below. “We’ve got some interesting things we’re going to announce as soon as they develop. I just want to take it away from all the noise being made and really get some concrete things done, instead of all this talk and trolling back and forth.”

In a conversation last year on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, Cube was asked why his contract seemingly excludes Black women. The hip-hop icon replied “You are mentioned. When you mention Black people you mentioning Black women, so don’t count yourself out.”

During his conversation with the hosts of the Breakfast Club this week, Cube was asked by Charlamagne if there’s progress being made, and he explained, “I see some progress being made, but the rubber’s still got to meet the road. What I learned with these companies is they talk a good game. They like to put out releases talking about how much money they’re contributing to these programs of diversity, but it’s all just press release stuff; when you really look into it, they’re doing nothing.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cube was asked if he had any interest in doing a Verzuz battle.

“Not really,” Cube said at the 15:35 mark in the video. “It’s not something I’m thinking about doing, but if it comes about, who knows. I ain’t saying yeah and I ain’t saying no.”

Co-created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, Verzuz, now in its second season, debuted on Instagram Live last March and music fans have since been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few.

Verzuz was acquired in March by Triller Network, parent company of the Triller app.

“I like how it’s evolved, because guys shouldn’t be going up there and putting catalog against catalog. That right there to me isn’t what it’s about; it’s about showing love,” Cube said. “I would do it a little different. My version of Verzuz would be: I pull somebody out there like Chuck D, and I play all the songs I love from him, and he play all the songs he love from me.”

Check out Ice Cube’s full interview with the Breakfast Club up top.

