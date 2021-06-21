E! Welcomed Their Newest Family To The Network With ‘We Got Love: Teyana & Iman’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Move over Keeping Up With The Kardashians, E! is welcoming a new family to the network. We Got Love: Teyana & Iman premiered yesterday to E! after the KUWTK reunion.

Teyana Taylor shared a hilarious sneak peek before the action to her Instagram. She captioned the trailer, “We Got Love: Teyana & Iman. Tonight is the nighttttttt!! Catch a sneak peek of our new show We Got Love: Teyana & Iman airing TONIGHT at 10/9c on E! @eentertainment after the #kuwtk reunion finale! P.S. this is really Junie’s show… Iman & I are just lucky to be featured & apart of it. Enjoy.”

It is certainly Junie’s show. The rambunctious 5 year old is having the time of her life, telling her parents exactly who runs the show.

The reality show follows the Shumperts careers, family life and hysterical adventures. There are glimpses of their closest family and friends, their newest addition Baby Rue and of course lots and lots of Junie. Fans are loving the show so far sharing their sentiments on social media.

This isn’t Teyana’s first rodeo on reality television. We all fell in love with her dynamic personality on her memorable episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 in 2007. Since then, she has gone on to create masterful music projects, acted in a number of films and married the love of her life NBA champion and rapper Iman Shumpert. This is their second attempt at reality television as a couple as their show initially debuted on VH1 in 2018 simply titled Teyana & Iman.

After 20 years of dominating E!’s network, Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s is coming to a close debuting part one of their reunion special last night (June 20). Now, the network welcomes the Shumperts, which by the looks of the first episode is going to be a wild ride. Catch We Got Love: Teyana & Iman on E! every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

