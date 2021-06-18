Russ Rant: Texas Governor Is Trying To Erase History [WATCH]

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott signed legislation on this past Tuesday outlining how state schools can teach students about race and racism and forbidding schools from teaching that individuals bear responsibilities for actions committed by people in the past because of their race.

The bill that forbids the teaching of the history of slavery, race, and sex is set to go into effect on September 1, 2021. Russ Parr calls him to the carpet for his attempt to erase history and accountability. Watch below:

