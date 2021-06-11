Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice Reform in Virginia

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill has been a significant activist voice for criminal justice reform, and he got to see how his criminal justice organization helped to create systemic change in the state of Virginia.

On Thursday (June 10), Meek Mill was in Richmond, Virginia along with Philadelphia 76ers executive and fellow co-founder of REFORM Alliance Michael Rubin at the invitation of Governor Ralph Northam to witness the signing of HB 2038 into law. Also in attendance were REFORM Alliance CEO Robert Rooks, and the Justice Forward Virginia, American Conservative Union, and Faith and Freedom in Virginia groups.

HB 2038, authored by Delegate Don Scott, limits adult probation sentences to a maximum of one year for a misdemeanor and five years for a felony. Meek Mill and REFORM Alliance got involved after the delegate sent out a tweet to him asking for his help late last year.

Up until now, Virginia was one of seven states in the nation that didn’t place a limit on probation sentencing which has been cited as a major factor in Black people and other people of color being sent back to prison even after serving out their original prison sentences. The law will also implement graduated sanctions which will stop people on probation from being sent back to prison on technical violations. 40% of Virginia’s incarcerated population can cite supervision violations as a reason.

“I try to balance the lines of being classy, still keeping the ear of younger people, still being able to speak to the Governor and being able to close gaps like Michael Rubin and take it as far as we can take it to better other people’s lives,” said the rapper when interviewed at the event. “I have the resources and I’m in [a] position to do better to help.”

The new law will take effect on July 1st.

